Absolute Secure Access is an enterprise resilience platform that provides self-healing, intelligent security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access. The platform consists of three main components: 1. Endpoint Resilience: Provides visibility and control over device health and security posture, allowing organizations to restore their fleet quickly following security incidents. It includes capabilities for device tracking, risk assessment, and remote management. 2. Application Resilience: Ensures critical security applications remain operational through self-healing functionality. This component helps maintain security tool effectiveness and can restore corporate images from bare metal after incidents. 3. Access Resilience: Delivers secure network access for remote workers with dynamic privilege management and optimized user experience for software-defined perimeters. Key features include firmware-embedded resilience technology, ransomware response capabilities, patch management, vulnerability remediation through automated workflows, and digital experience monitoring. The platform integrates secure web gateway functionality to protect data and prevent threats when accessing cloud applications. Absolute Secure Access is designed for various industries including education, finance, government, healthcare, legal, and professional services. It helps organizations maintain regulatory compliance, mitigate risk following disruptions, and ensure business continuity through resilient cybersecurity infrastructure.