Honeycomb

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Honeycomb is a system for automated generation of signatures for network intrusion detection systems (NIDSs) by applying protocol analysis and pattern-detection techniques to traffic captured on honeypots. It is particularly effective at spotting worms and can create detailed signatures for known threats like Slammer and Code Red. The system can be used to actively search for signatures in any kind of traffic and has potential applications in spam detection.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionprotocol-analysishoneypotsignature-generation

ALTERNATIVES

GQUIC Protocol Analyzer Logo

GQUIC Protocol Analyzer

0 (0)

An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.

Network Security
Free