GRASSMARLIN provides IP network situational awareness of industrial control systems (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) networks to support network security. Passively map, and visually display, an ICS/SCADA network topology while safely conducting device discovery, accounting, and reporting on these critical cyber-physical systems. Documentation: GrassMarlin v3.2 User Guide: Download PDF View PDF on GitHub A presentation on GRASSMARLIN is also available. Release: Download the latest release. File hashes are located in FileHash.md. License: See LICENSE.md. Disclaimer: See DISCLAIMER.md.