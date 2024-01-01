LogRythm NetMon

LogRhythm NetMon is a network traffic analytics tool designed for comprehensive network monitoring and threat detection. Key features include: 1. True Application Identification: Automatically identifies over 3,500 applications using advanced classification methods and deep packet inspection. 2. SmartFlow: Provides detailed packet metadata derived from each network session. 3. Full Packet Capture: Captures and stores network traffic in PCAP format for layers 2-7. 4. REST API: Allows integration with third-party tools for custom automations. 5. Deep Packet Analytics (DPA): Correlates against full packet payload and SmartFlow data using pre-built and customizable rules. 6. SmartCapture: Automatically captures sessions based on application or packet content. 7. Customizable Dashboards: Offers saved searches with automated alerts for continuous monitoring. 8. Unstructured Search: Enables drilling down to critical packet and flow data using an Elasticsearch backend. 9. Email Reconstruction: Supports malware analysis and data loss monitoring by reconstructing email attachments. 10. Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): Identifies and categorizes thousands of applications at wire speed, populating metadata fields. 11. Pattern Matching and Heuristics: Analyzes and extracts Layer 2-7 network data using various methods. 12. Automated Threat Detection: Recognizes PII, credit card information, port and protocol mismatches, and other indicators of inappropriate data movement.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.