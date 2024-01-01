A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
YAIDS is a Multi-Threaded Intrusion Detection System using Yara. It's a performant, written in C, and supports any PCAP compatible data stream (Network, USB, Bluetooth, etc.). It supports BPF (traffic filtering), all valid Yara rules (including modules), and includes External Variables to build traffic/packet attribute conditions. It also includes multiple logging modes (alerts, PCAP data, console, file, etc.).
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
A fast and multi-purpose DNS toolkit for DNS reconnaissance and testing
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
A tool for exploiting HTTP/2 cleartext smuggling vulnerabilities
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats