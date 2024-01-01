YAIDS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

YAIDS is a Multi-Threaded Intrusion Detection System using Yara. It's a performant, written in C, and supports any PCAP compatible data stream (Network, USB, Bluetooth, etc.). It supports BPF (traffic filtering), all valid Yara rules (including modules), and includes External Variables to build traffic/packet attribute conditions. It also includes multiple logging modes (alerts, PCAP data, console, file, etc.).