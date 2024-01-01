Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 is a cybersecurity tool developed as an internship project at Fox-IT B.V in The Netherlands. It provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project, with the upcoming version 0.2.x featuring significant improvements like docker image, improved installation, parsing, daemon model, and multi-threading support.