Honeytrap by Till Mannw

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool written to catch attacks against TCP and UDP services. In its default configuration, it runs as a daemon and starts server processes on demand when a connection attempt to a port is made. Different modes of operation are available that control how connections are handled. In normal mode, a server sends arbitrary data provided in template files as a basic means to emulate well-known protocols. Many automated attack tools will be fooled and continue with the attack dialog. A popular mode is the so-called mirror mode in which incoming connections are proxied back to the initiator. This trick eliminates the need for protocol emulation in many cases. A third mode, the proxy mode, allows forwarding of specific sessions to other systems, e.g., high-interaction honeypots. Plugins: A module API provides an easy way to write custom extensions that are dynamically loaded into the honeypot. Arriving attack data is assembled to a so-called attack string that can be saved to files or a SQL database for manual investigation. Honeytrap comes with different plugins that run on these attack strings to extract additional info.
An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.
Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.
A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.