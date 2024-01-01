CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.
Symantec Enterprise Cloud delivers data-centric hybrid security for large enterprises, providing comprehensive cybersecurity across devices, private data centers, and the cloud. It offers consistent compliance, secure remote work, and data and threat protection everywhere, with a focus on innovation in threat and data protection. The solution includes endpoint security, network security, information security, and email security, and is designed to help customers stay ahead of threats and simplify security operations. The platform is built on a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and is designed to help customers protect people and data anywhere, across all types of devices. With a long history of innovation and a commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats, Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a trusted solution for large enterprises. The solution brief and white papers provide more information on the capabilities and benefits of Symantec Enterprise Cloud.
A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.