Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
AbuseIO is an open-source abuse management toolkit that allows users to receive, process, correlate abuse reports, and send notifications with specific information regarding abuse cases on their network. It aims to automate and improve the abuse handling process by consolidating efforts from various companies and individuals. It is 100% free and open source, works with both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, automatically parses events into abuse tickets, integrates with existing IPAM systems, allows for automatic notifications per case or customer with configurable intervals, enables abuse desks and end users to reply, close, or add notes to cases, links end users to a self-help portal, and supports a wide range of feeds including ShadowServer, SpamCop, Netcraft, Google Safe Browsing, IP Echelon, C-SIRT, Project Honey Pot, Abuse-IX, and more.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.
A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.