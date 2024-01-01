AbuseIO 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AbuseIO is an open-source abuse management toolkit that allows users to receive, process, correlate abuse reports, and send notifications with specific information regarding abuse cases on their network. It aims to automate and improve the abuse handling process by consolidating efforts from various companies and individuals. It is 100% free and open source, works with both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, automatically parses events into abuse tickets, integrates with existing IPAM systems, allows for automatic notifications per case or customer with configurable intervals, enables abuse desks and end users to reply, close, or add notes to cases, links end users to a self-help portal, and supports a wide range of feeds including ShadowServer, SpamCop, Netcraft, Google Safe Browsing, IP Echelon, C-SIRT, Project Honey Pot, Abuse-IX, and more.