OFPOT OpenFlow HoneyPot (ofpot) is an OpenFlow application running on POX. It detects unused IP addresses with arp snooping, and twists the flow from internet nodes to unused IP addresses to specified Honeypot using arp spoofing against default routeer and destination mac address swapping. It provides a command-line interface to control the honeypot, allowing you to set the honeypot port, mac address, local IP address prefix, virtual mac address, and default router mac address. This tool is useful for detecting and analyzing network intrusions and security threats.