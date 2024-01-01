Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.
PF_RING is a high-speed packet capture library that provides a user-level network socket, enabling applications to receive packets without the need for kernel processing, allowing for improved performance and scalability. PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) and PF_RING FT (Flow Table) are additional features that enhance packet processing capabilities.
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.
Contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files.
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.