PF_RING is a high-speed packet capture library that provides a user-level network socket, enabling applications to receive packets without the need for kernel processing, allowing for improved performance and scalability. PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) and PF_RING FT (Flow Table) are additional features that enhance packet processing capabilities.