5 tools and resources
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.
Linux packet crafting tool for testing IDS/IPS and creating attack signatures.
A featured networking utility for reading and writing data across network connections with advanced capabilities.
Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.