Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

ALTERNATIVES

CloudCopy 0 ( 0 ) Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes. Cloud and Container Security Free awscloud-securityec2

FunctionShield 0 ( 0 ) FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes. Cloud and Container Security Free securityserverlessaws-lambda