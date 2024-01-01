Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

Converts the format of various S3 buckets for bug bounty and security testing.
When you create a docker container, it is automatically connected to a bridge network allowing inter-container communication (ICC). Disabling ICC doesn't block raw ethernet frames between containers, allowing unexpected data transfer over sockets.
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
Burp extension for identifying cloud buckets and testing for vulnerabilities
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.