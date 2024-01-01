http-sniffer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A multi-threading tool to sniff HTTP header records beyond TCP flow statistics, supporting both offline PCAP file and live NIC sniffing. It exports statistics of TCP flows, HTTP request/response pairs, and supports JSON format output. Dependencies include libpcap for traffic packet extraction, json-c for JSON parsing, and scons for project building. To use, run 'scons' in the root folder to compile, then specify the live interface with 'ifconfig' in the terminal (e.g., en0) or store output flows as JSON. Output includes brief CSV format.