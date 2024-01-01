Nipper-ng 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Nipper-ng is the next generation of nippper, and will always remain free and open source. This software will be used to make observations about the security configurations of many different device types such as routers, firewalls, and switches of a network infrastructure. This is a fork from nipper 0.11.10 release of the GNUv3 GPL code. I don't know how bad it is, however it's a starting place to work from. The goal being able to output something that could be used for reporting device configuration weaknesses. If you would like to help, please let me know. I would like to potentially rewrite this using another language to allow for platform portability, something like python or a byte complied language. Thanks!