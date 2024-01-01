tcptraceroute 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

tcptraceroute is a traceroute implementation that uses TCP packets to bypass firewall filters, allowing it to trace the path to a destination even when traditional traceroute methods are blocked. It sends out TCP SYN packets and analyzes the responses to determine the path, without establishing a complete TCP connection. It provides various options to customize the tracing process, including setting the initial and maximum TTL, performing reverse DNS lookups, and displaying numeric output. This tool is useful for network administrators and security professionals who need to troubleshoot network connectivity issues or identify potential security vulnerabilities.