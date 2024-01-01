A simple CLI tool that extends the functionality of Nmap
tcptraceroute is a traceroute implementation that uses TCP packets to bypass firewall filters, allowing it to trace the path to a destination even when traditional traceroute methods are blocked. It sends out TCP SYN packets and analyzes the responses to determine the path, without establishing a complete TCP connection. It provides various options to customize the tracing process, including setting the initial and maximum TTL, performing reverse DNS lookups, and displaying numeric output. This tool is useful for network administrators and security professionals who need to troubleshoot network connectivity issues or identify potential security vulnerabilities.
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
A network protocol panic button operating decentralized through UDP broadcasts and HTTP, intended for sensitive networks to prevent cold boot attacks.
hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.
A DNS rebinding toolkit