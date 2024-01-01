tcpdump & libpcap Logo

tcpdump & libpcap

This tool consists of tcpdump, a powerful command-line packet analyzer, and libpcap, a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture. The documentation includes man pages, tutorials, and in-depth papers by various authors, making it a valuable resource for network analysis and security professionals.

Network Security
network-securitytcpdumppacket-analysisnetwork-analysis

GQUIC Protocol Analyzer Logo

GQUIC Protocol Analyzer

An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.

Network Security
