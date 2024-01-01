tcpdump & libpcap

Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.
This tool consists of tcpdump, a powerful command-line packet analyzer, and libpcap, a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture. The documentation includes man pages, tutorials, and in-depth papers by various authors, making it a valuable resource for network analysis and security professionals.
A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol.
A powerful and extensible framework for reconnaissance and attacking various networks and devices.
WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.
An analyzer for parsing GQUIC traffic in Zeek, supporting versions Q039 to Q046, with a fingerprinting method named 'CYU' for detecting anomalous GQUIC traffic.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.