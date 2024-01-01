GHH is a honeypot tool to defend against search engine hackers using Google as a hacking tool.
It's a subset of the Modern Honey Network project that's set up to run in docker. The 'broker' image runs an hpfeeds broker. The broker allows clients to publish to channels or subscribe to channels. The 'cowrie' image runs the cowrie honeypot. It connects to the broker and publishes events to it. The 'dionaea' image runs the dionaea honeypot. It connects to the broker and publishes events to it, and it stores captured binaries. In the broker container, an application called 'geoloc' subscribes to the cowrie channel events and publishes a second channel with geolocation info added. Also in the broker container, an application called 'honeymap' subscribes to the geoloc channel and makes a pretty map. It listens on port 3000. Steps to make this work: Create a docker network so you can statically IP your containers: docker network create --subnet 192.168.0.0/24 honeynet. Clone the repository, change to the broker directory, and build the docker image: git clone https://github.com/MattCarothers/mhn-core-docker cd broker docker build -t broker. Start the broker image. Your host OS will now be listening on port 3000 for http requests into honeymap. If you pref
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A honeypot mimicking Tomcat manager endpoints to log requests and save attacker's WAR files for analysis.
Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.