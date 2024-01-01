mhn-core-docker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

It's a subset of the Modern Honey Network project that's set up to run in docker. The 'broker' image runs an hpfeeds broker. The broker allows clients to publish to channels or subscribe to channels. The 'cowrie' image runs the cowrie honeypot. It connects to the broker and publishes events to it. The 'dionaea' image runs the dionaea honeypot. It connects to the broker and publishes events to it, and it stores captured binaries. In the broker container, an application called 'geoloc' subscribes to the cowrie channel events and publishes a second channel with geolocation info added. Also in the broker container, an application called 'honeymap' subscribes to the geoloc channel and makes a pretty map. It listens on port 3000. Steps to make this work: Create a docker network so you can statically IP your containers: docker network create --subnet 192.168.0.0/24 honeynet. Clone the repository, change to the broker directory, and build the docker image: git clone https://github.com/MattCarothers/mhn-core-docker cd broker docker build -t broker. Start the broker image. Your host OS will now be listening on port 3000 for http requests into honeymap. If you pref