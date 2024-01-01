innernet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A private network system that uses WireGuard under the hood. innernet aims to take advantage of existing networking concepts like CIDRs and the security properties of WireGuard to turn your computer's basic IP networking into more powerful ACL primitives. It is not an official WireGuard project and should be considered experimental software at this early point in its lifetime. To create a coordination server for an innernet network, use 'sudo innernet-server new' and follow the init wizard to set up your network with reasonable defaults.