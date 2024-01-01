go-emulators 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Due to a honeypot user mentioning that the C code was potentially vulnerable we have rewritten the emulated services in GO. We have seen a drastic performance increase. This tool is a set of emulators written in Go that mimic common network services, allowing you to test and analyze network traffic. It includes emulators for HTTP, FTP, SSH, and more. This tool is useful for testing network security, identifying vulnerabilities, and analyzing network traffic.