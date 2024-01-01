go-emulators

A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
Due to a honeypot user mentioning that the C code was potentially vulnerable we have rewritten the emulated services in GO. We have seen a drastic performance increase. This tool is a set of emulators written in Go that mimic common network services, allowing you to test and analyze network traffic. It includes emulators for HTTP, FTP, SSH, and more. This tool is useful for testing network security, identifying vulnerabilities, and analyzing network traffic.
A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.
An extended traceroute tool for CSIRT operators with advanced features.
DOS attack by sending fake BPDUs to disrupt switches' STP engines.
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments