An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
Haka is an open source security-oriented language that allows describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic, enabling the writing of security rules to filter/alter/drop unwanted packets and specify network protocols and their state machines. The release of Hakabana allows real-time visualization of network traffic through Haka using Kibana and Elasticsearch.
An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
Network metadata capture and analysis tool
A Yara scanner for IMAP feeds and saved streams, extracting attachments and scanning them with chosen Yara rule files.
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.