Haka is an open source security-oriented language that allows describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic, enabling the writing of security rules to filter/alter/drop unwanted packets and specify network protocols and their state machines. The release of Hakabana allows real-time visualization of network traffic through Haka using Kibana and Elasticsearch.