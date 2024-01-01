Haka

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Haka is an open source security-oriented language that allows describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic, enabling the writing of security rules to filter/alter/drop unwanted packets and specify network protocols and their state machines. The release of Hakabana allows real-time visualization of network traffic through Haka using Kibana and Elasticsearch.

Network Security
Free
network-securityprotocol-analysissecurity-policiestraffic-filtering

ALTERNATIVES