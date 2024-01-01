replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.
PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) is a high-performance packet capture library that allows packets to be processed without being copied to user space, improving network monitoring efficiency.
A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.
Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.
Passive sniffer tool for analyzing traffic patterns.