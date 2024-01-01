PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy)

ALTERNATIVES

replayproxy 0 ( 0 ) replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses. Network Security Free network-securitypcap

lorsrf 0 ( 0 ) A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load Network Security Free ssrf

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free command-line-tooldnssqlfile-analysisnetwork-securitypcap