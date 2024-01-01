Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner Logo

Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Discover internet-wide misconfigurations by scanning for publicly exposed network components. This tool uses masscan and zgrab2 from the ZMap project to scan for misconfigured network components. The first phase uses masscan for port scanning, followed by zgrab2 for applicative access checks. Note that PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) requires a license per MAC/NIC, with a 5-minute demo available.

Network Security
Free
network-discoveryport-scanningnetwork-security

ALTERNATIVES