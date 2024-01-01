Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Discover internet-wide misconfigurations by scanning for publicly exposed network components. This tool uses masscan and zgrab2 from the ZMap project to scan for misconfigured network components. The first phase uses masscan for port scanning, followed by zgrab2 for applicative access checks. Note that PF_RING ZC (Zero Copy) requires a license per MAC/NIC, with a 5-minute demo available.