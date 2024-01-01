Socket Sentry 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Socket Sentry is a KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on your Linux computer. It shows you which processes are communicating with which hosts, current data transfer rates, protocols, and more. You can view all connections or see summary traffic by host pair and process or program. It supports IPv4 and 6, optional host name lookups with configurable subdomain depth, and many sorting and filtering options including pcap filter expressions. Installation: See the INSTALL file for details on how to build and install the software. The binary distro packages have been discontinued temporarily while we work on Plasma 5 support. Legal: Copyright (C) 2010-2016 by Rob Hasselbaum rob@hasselbaum.net. Socket Sentry is free software distributed under the GNU General Public License version 3. See the LICENSE file for terms. On the web: Project home: https://github.com/rhasselbaum/socket-sentry. Wiki: https://