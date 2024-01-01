Best-practice-for-network-segmentation 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Best practices for segmentation of the corporate network of any company. Graphic diagrams are available in the Release page. The schema sources are located in the repository. Elements used in network diagrams: Crossing the border of the rectangle means crossing the firewall. Level 1 of network segmentation: basic segmentation. Advantages: Basic segmentation to protect against basic targeted attacks that make it difficult for an attacker to advance on the network. Basic isolation of the productive environment from the corporate one. Disadvantages: The default corporate network should be considered potentially compromised. Potentially compromised workstations of ordinary workers, as well as workstations of administrators, have basic and administrative access to the production network. In this regard, the compromise of any workstation can theoretically lead to the exploitation of the following attack vector. An attacker compromises a workstation in the corporate network. Further, the attacker can move laterally within the network, potentially accessing sensitive data and systems.