Appgate SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access to resources regardless of user location or device. The platform implements a direct-routed ZTNA approach rather than cloud-routed, which offers performance advantages while maintaining security controls. Appgate SDP replaces traditional VPN systems with context-aware, dynamic access controls that follow zero trust principles. Key capabilities include: - Universal ZTNA that works across hybrid environments, connecting on-premises and cloud resources under a unified security policy - Granular access controls based on user identity, device posture, and other contextual factors - Secure access for third-party vendors, contractors, and partners with limited, need-to-know permissions - Protection for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) through network segmentation - Integration with legacy systems to extend modern security controls to older infrastructure - Support for cloud environments with specific security policies for cloud resources Appgate also offers complementary solutions including 360 Fraud Protection for threat detection and fraud mitigation, and professional services such as threat advisory and penetration testing. The platform is designed to reduce the attack surface by making network resources invisible to unauthorized users and providing access only to specific applications rather than entire network segments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.
Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.