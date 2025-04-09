Appgate SDP 0 Commercial

Appgate SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access to resources regardless of user location or device. The platform implements a direct-routed ZTNA approach rather than cloud-routed, which offers performance advantages while maintaining security controls. Appgate SDP replaces traditional VPN systems with context-aware, dynamic access controls that follow zero trust principles. Key capabilities include: - Universal ZTNA that works across hybrid environments, connecting on-premises and cloud resources under a unified security policy - Granular access controls based on user identity, device posture, and other contextual factors - Secure access for third-party vendors, contractors, and partners with limited, need-to-know permissions - Protection for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) through network segmentation - Integration with legacy systems to extend modern security controls to older infrastructure - Support for cloud environments with specific security policies for cloud resources Appgate also offers complementary solutions including 360 Fraud Protection for threat detection and fraud mitigation, and professional services such as threat advisory and penetration testing. The platform is designed to reduce the attack surface by making network resources invisible to unauthorized users and providing access only to specific applications rather than entire network segments.