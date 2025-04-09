Ericsson Enterprise Wireless 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions is a comprehensive portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions designed for business and enterprise environments. The platform provides secure wireless connectivity through multiple deployment models including private 5G networks, enterprise 5G coverage solutions, and Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) implementations. The solution encompasses private cellular networks that deliver coverage, reliability and mobility for enterprise operations. It includes multi-operator, neutral host networks designed to extend reliable coverage in indoor environments. The platform also features cloud-managed 5G routers and adapters that enable site connectivity, in-vehicle communications, and IoT device connectivity. The portfolio integrates 5G SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) capabilities, combining zero trust security architecture with SD-WAN services optimized for wireless WAN deployments. This integration provides organizations with secure network access and traffic management across distributed wireless infrastructure. The solutions are positioned to support various industries, businesses, and public sector organizations by providing wireless network infrastructure that enables operational continuity, business growth, and innovation initiatives without traditional connectivity constraints.