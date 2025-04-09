Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions is a comprehensive portfolio of wireless connectivity solutions designed for business and enterprise environments. The platform provides secure wireless connectivity through multiple deployment models including private 5G networks, enterprise 5G coverage solutions, and Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) implementations. The solution encompasses private cellular networks that deliver coverage, reliability and mobility for enterprise operations. It includes multi-operator, neutral host networks designed to extend reliable coverage in indoor environments. The platform also features cloud-managed 5G routers and adapters that enable site connectivity, in-vehicle communications, and IoT device connectivity. The portfolio integrates 5G SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) capabilities, combining zero trust security architecture with SD-WAN services optimized for wireless WAN deployments. This integration provides organizations with secure network access and traffic management across distributed wireless infrastructure. The solutions are positioned to support various industries, businesses, and public sector organizations by providing wireless network infrastructure that enables operational continuity, business growth, and innovation initiatives without traditional connectivity constraints.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
An OpenFlow honeypot that detects unused IP addresses and simulates network traffic to attract and analyze potential threats
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
High-performance remote packet capture and collection tool used for forensic analysis in cloud workloads.
Monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts when potential threats are detected.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.