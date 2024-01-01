Mercury 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mercury is a network metadata capture and analysis tool that reads network packets, identifies metadata of interest, and writes out the metadata in JSON format. It can also write out packets containing metadata in the PCAP file format. The tool can scale up to high data rates (40Gbps on server-class hardware) using zero-copy ring buffers and independent worker threads for packet processing.