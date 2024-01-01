A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.
Mercury is a network metadata capture and analysis tool that reads network packets, identifies metadata of interest, and writes out the metadata in JSON format. It can also write out packets containing metadata in the PCAP file format. The tool can scale up to high data rates (40Gbps on server-class hardware) using zero-copy ring buffers and independent worker threads for packet processing.
A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.
A simple text viewer for Prompt(1) sessions
A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.
A tool for extracting files from network traffic based on file signatures with support for various file formats and scalable search algorithm.
A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.