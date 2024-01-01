A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
Romana automates the creation of isolated cloud native networks and secures applications with a distributed firewall that applies access control policies consistently across all endpoints (pods or VMs) and services, wherever they run. Through Romana's topology aware IPAM, endpoints receive natively routable addresses: No overlays or tunnels are required, increasing performance and providing operational simplicity. Because IP addresses are assigned with network topology in mind, routes within the network are highly aggregated, reducing the impact on networking hardware, and allowing more secure configurations. Supports Kubernetes and OpenStack clusters, on premise or on AWS.
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices
A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.