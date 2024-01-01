Romana 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Romana automates the creation of isolated cloud native networks and secures applications with a distributed firewall that applies access control policies consistently across all endpoints (pods or VMs) and services, wherever they run. Through Romana's topology aware IPAM, endpoints receive natively routable addresses: No overlays or tunnels are required, increasing performance and providing operational simplicity. Because IP addresses are assigned with network topology in mind, routes within the network are highly aggregated, reducing the impact on networking hardware, and allowing more secure configurations. Supports Kubernetes and OpenStack clusters, on premise or on AWS.