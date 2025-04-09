Trellix Intrusion Prevention System 0 Commercial

Trellix Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) is a network security solution that detects and blocks malware threats across networks using both signature-based and signature-less detection methods. The system is designed to operate in hybrid environments, supporting on-premises, virtual, and cloud deployments with scalability up to 100 Gbps for on-premises appliances. It features automatic scaling for elastic workloads. Trellix IPS combines multiple detection techniques that go beyond traditional pattern matching, utilizing advanced detection and emulation capabilities to identify sophisticated and stealthy attacks. The solution provides real-time blocking capabilities and is marketed as NDR (Network Detection and Response) ready. The platform includes comprehensive investigative workflows with intuitive dashboards that correlate alerts to enable efficient threat investigation. It integrates behavioral analysis with signature-based detection to provide context for security events. The system is supported by complementary services including installation assistance, configuration support, integration capabilities, training, and ongoing optimization services such as solution tuning and incident response support.