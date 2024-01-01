Apache Spot (Incubating) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Apache Spot is open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis. It helps enterprises and service providers gain insight on their computing environments through transparency of service delivery and identification of potential security threats or attacks happening among resources operating at cloud scale. Overview With the arrival of big data platforms, security organizations can now make data-driven decisions about how they protect their assets. Records of network traffic, captured as network flows, are often stored and analyzed for use in network management. An organization can use this same information to gain insight into what channels corporate information flows through. By taking into account additional context such as prevalent attacks and key protocols to the organization, the security team can develop a strategy that applies the right amount of protection to each channel. Apache Spot provides tools to accelerate companies’ ability to expose suspicious connections and previously unseen attacks using flow and packet analysis technologies.