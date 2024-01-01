Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service that combines network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management. It offers: 1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 for securing hybrid workforces 2. Cloud Secure Web Gateway for web traffic protection 3. Next-Gen CASB for cloud application security 4. Branch and SD-WAN capabilities for network optimization 5. Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) for user experience monitoring 6. Remote Browser Isolation for secure web browsing 7. App Acceleration for improved application performance 8. Prisma Access Browser for secure access to web applications The solution aims to provide consistent security across various work environments, reduce data breach risks, and improve operational efficiency through AI-powered operations and cloud-native architecture.