Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service that combines network security, SD-WAN, and Autonomous Digital Experience Management. It offers: 1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 for securing hybrid workforces 2. Cloud Secure Web Gateway for web traffic protection 3. Next-Gen CASB for cloud application security 4. Branch and SD-WAN capabilities for network optimization 5. Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) for user experience monitoring 6. Remote Browser Isolation for secure web browsing 7. App Acceleration for improved application performance 8. Prisma Access Browser for secure access to web applications The solution aims to provide consistent security across various work environments, reduce data breach risks, and improve operational efficiency through AI-powered operations and cloud-native architecture.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.
A fast CLI tool to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.