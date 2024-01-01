Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a software-based microsegmentation solution designed to enhance network security. It provides: 1. Granular control over network traffic, allowing segmentation down to individual processes and services. 2. Real-time and historical visibility of network activity for easier forensic analysis. 3. Broad platform coverage, supporting both legacy and modern systems. 4. Threat intelligence and breach detection capabilities to reduce incident response time. 5. Flexible asset labeling that integrates with existing orchestration systems and CMDBs. 6. Policy creation tools with templates for common use cases. 7. Osquery-powered insights to identify high-risk platforms and devices. The tool aims to prevent lateral movement in networks, reduce attack surfaces, and protect critical assets from threats like ransomware. It operates by mapping the network, creating security policies, visualizing activity, and enforcing these policies across various environments including data centers, multi-cloud setups, and endpoints.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.
Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.
A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations
A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country
A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.