Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a software-based microsegmentation solution designed to enhance network security. It provides: 1. Granular control over network traffic, allowing segmentation down to individual processes and services. 2. Real-time and historical visibility of network activity for easier forensic analysis. 3. Broad platform coverage, supporting both legacy and modern systems. 4. Threat intelligence and breach detection capabilities to reduce incident response time. 5. Flexible asset labeling that integrates with existing orchestration systems and CMDBs. 6. Policy creation tools with templates for common use cases. 7. Osquery-powered insights to identify high-risk platforms and devices. The tool aims to prevent lateral movement in networks, reduce attack surfaces, and protect critical assets from threats like ransomware. It operates by mapping the network, creating security policies, visualizing activity, and enforcing these policies across various environments including data centers, multi-cloud setups, and endpoints.

Network Security
Commercial
network-securityzero-trustcloud-securitythreat-detection

ALTERNATIVES

IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) Logo
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)
0.0

A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-securitynetwork-scanning
iMISP Logo
iMISP
0.0

A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.

Network Security
Free
honeypotincident-responsemalware-analysisthreat-huntingattack-detectionincident-response-tool
RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics) Logo
RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics)
0.0

Open source framework for network traffic analysis with advanced features.

Network Security
Free
log-analysisnetwork-securitytraffic-analysiszeek
CORSy Logo
CORSy
0.0

A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations

Network Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securitycors
CC2ASN Logo
CC2ASN
0.0

A lookup service for AS-numbers and prefixes by country

Network Security
Free
network-securitynetwork-administrationip-addressipv6network-topology
Nipper-ng Logo
Nipper-ng
0.0

A next-generation network scanner for identifying security configuration weaknesses in devices like routers, firewalls, and switches.

Network Security
Free
security-configurationnetwork-securityreportingdevice-security