Akamai Guardicore Segmentation 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a software-based microsegmentation solution designed to enhance network security. It provides: 1. Granular control over network traffic, allowing segmentation down to individual processes and services. 2. Real-time and historical visibility of network activity for easier forensic analysis. 3. Broad platform coverage, supporting both legacy and modern systems. 4. Threat intelligence and breach detection capabilities to reduce incident response time. 5. Flexible asset labeling that integrates with existing orchestration systems and CMDBs. 6. Policy creation tools with templates for common use cases. 7. Osquery-powered insights to identify high-risk platforms and devices. The tool aims to prevent lateral movement in networks, reduce attack surfaces, and protect critical assets from threats like ransomware. It operates by mapping the network, creating security policies, visualizing activity, and enforcing these policies across various environments including data centers, multi-cloud setups, and endpoints.