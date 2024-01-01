Impost 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Impost is a network security auditing tool designed to analyze the forensics behind compromised and/or vulnerable daemons. There are two different operating modes: acting as a honey pot controlled by a Perl script or operating as a packet sniffer monitoring incoming data to specified destination ports. It keeps a history of incoming buffers for each connection and creates log files with suspicious data for analysis.