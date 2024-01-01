DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
A Docker analysis & hacking tools Project Dockerscan is a tool designed to analyze Docker containers and networks, providing insights into potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses. It supports various actions such as scanning networks, deleting remote images, pushing images, uploading files, and analyzing Docker images for sensitive information. Dockerscan is a powerful tool for security professionals and researchers to identify potential security risks and weaknesses in Docker environments.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.
Weekly security newsletter with advisories from major software vendors
Finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries.
NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.