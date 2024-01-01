RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics) Logo

RITA is an open source framework for network traffic analysis that ingests Zeek Logs in TSV format. It includes features such as Beaconing Detection, DNS Tunneling Detection, and Blacklist Checking. For installation, RITA provides an automated install script that works on various operating systems.

