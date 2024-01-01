RITA (Real Intelligence Threat Analytics)

An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
RITA is an open source framework for network traffic analysis that ingests Zeek Logs in TSV format. It includes features such as Beaconing Detection, DNS Tunneling Detection, and Blacklist Checking. For installation, RITA provides an automated install script that works on various operating systems.
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
A specialized packet sniffer for displaying and logging HTTP traffic, designed to capture, parse, and log traffic for later analysis.
A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery
PCAPdroid is a privacy-friendly app for tracking, analyzing, and blocking network connections on your device.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
A tool that reads IP packets from the network or a tcpdump save file and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data.