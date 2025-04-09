Trellix Insights 0 Commercial

Trellix Insights is a comprehensive security platform that integrates endpoint, email, network, data, cloud, and security operations capabilities into a unified solution. The platform leverages generative AI technology (Trellix Wise) to enhance threat detection, guide investigations, provide summarization, and offer threat landscape contextualization. The platform is designed with a resilient architecture that supports on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, allowing organizations to manage their security from a single console. Key capabilities include: - Threat detection and response across multiple security domains - AI-powered analysis and operational intelligence - Platform-wide correlation of security events - Threat hunting and forensic capabilities - Case management and policy configuration - Security controls for endpoints, networks, data, email, and cloud resources Trellix Insights aims to help security operations teams reduce alert triage time, improve detection efficacy, and streamline security management across diverse IT environments.