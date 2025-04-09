Trellix Insights is a comprehensive security platform that integrates endpoint, email, network, data, cloud, and security operations capabilities into a unified solution. The platform leverages generative AI technology (Trellix Wise) to enhance threat detection, guide investigations, provide summarization, and offer threat landscape contextualization. The platform is designed with a resilient architecture that supports on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, allowing organizations to manage their security from a single console. Key capabilities include: - Threat detection and response across multiple security domains - AI-powered analysis and operational intelligence - Platform-wide correlation of security events - Threat hunting and forensic capabilities - Case management and policy configuration - Security controls for endpoints, networks, data, email, and cloud resources Trellix Insights aims to help security operations teams reduce alert triage time, improve detection efficacy, and streamline security management across diverse IT environments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
npm security team foils plot to steal $13 million in cryptocurrency
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
Anomali is an AI-Powered Security Operations Platform that delivers speed, scale, and performance at a reduced cost, combining ETL, SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and TIP to detect, investigate, respond, and remediate threats.
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.
Anvilogic is a SIEM platform that streamlines detection engineering, offers cost-effective data management, and enhances threat detection capabilities.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.