Safing Portmaster is an open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic on Windows and Linux systems. The tool provides visibility into all network connections made by applications on a device, allowing users to identify and block unwanted connections. It features system-wide tracker blocking that extends beyond browser protection to all applications. Portmaster enables users to create custom filtering rules at both global and per-application levels. Users can completely block internet access for specific applications, filter connections based on geographical regions, or block peer-to-peer connections selectively. The application includes a monitoring dashboard that displays real-time network activity, showing which applications are connecting to which domains. This helps users detect potentially malicious connections and take appropriate action. Portmaster operates locally on the device and doesn't require cloud processing of network data. It's designed to enhance privacy by giving users control over their device's network communications. The software is available for Windows, Debian/Ubuntu, and Fedora operating systems. While the core functionality is free and open-source, there appears to be additional premium features available.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Cilium Logo
Cilium

Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.

Free
Network Security
CrowdSec Logo
CrowdSec

CrowdSec is a behavior detection engine with a global IP reputation network.

Free
Network Security
Knock Logo
Knock

A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.

Free
Network Security
sslhaf Logo
sslhaf

Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.

Free
Network Security
libnids Logo
libnids

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Free
Network Security
AWS Shield Logo
AWS Shield

AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Free
Network Security
Iptables Essentials Logo
Iptables Essentials

Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.

Free
Network Security
csprecon Logo
csprecon

A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy

Free
Network Security

