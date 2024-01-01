Passive Network Audit Framework (PNAF) v0.1.2 provides passive network auditing capabilities and is now a project of COSMIC-Chapter of The Honeynet Project.
pfSense is a trusted open source firewall and network security solution that offers comprehensive protection for enterprise, large business, and SOHO environments. It supports site-to-cloud, cloud-to-cloud, and VPC connectivity, and is available on platforms like Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Repository of pcap traces for evaluating Network Intrusion Detection Systems in HVAC systems.
Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.
Automated signature creation using honeypots for network intrusion detection systems.