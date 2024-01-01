mysql-honeypotd 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Low interaction MySQL honeypot written in C. Dependencies: libev. Usage: mysql-honeypotd [options]... Mandatory arguments to long options are mandatory for short options too. -b, --address ADDRESS the IP address to bind to (default: 0.0.0.0). Can be specified several times. -p, --port PORT the port to bind to (default: 3306). -P, --pid FILE the PID file. -n, --name NAME the name of the daemon for syslog (default: mysql-honeypotd). -u, --user USER drop privileges and switch to this USER (default: daemon or nobody). -g, --group GROUP drop privileges and switch to this GROUP (default: daemon or nogroup). -c, --chroot DIR chroot() into the specified DIR. -s, --setver VER set MySQL server version to VER (default: 5.7.19). -d, --delay DELAY Add DELAY seconds after each login attempt. -f, --foreground do not daemonize (forced if no PID file specified). -x, --no-syslog log errors to stderr only; ignored if -f is not specified. -h, --help display this help and exit. -v, --version output version information and exit. Notes: --user, --group, and --chroot options are honored only if mysql-honeypotd is run as root. PID file can be outside of chroot. When using --name and/or --group, please make su