Netis Cloud Probe (Packet Agent, name used before) is an open source project that captures packets on one machine and sends them to another for monitoring and analysis. It provides tools like pktminerg for packet capture, pcapcompare for file comparison, gredump for capturing GRE packets, gredemo for sending packets to a remote NIC, and probeDaemon for managing the process.

