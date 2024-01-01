A multi-threading tool for sniffing HTTP header records with support for offline and live sniffing, TCP flow statistics, and JSON output.
Netis Cloud Probe (Packet Agent, name used before) is an open source project that captures packets on one machine and sends them to another for monitoring and analysis. It provides tools like pktminerg for packet capture, pcapcompare for file comparison, gredump for capturing GRE packets, gredemo for sending packets to a remote NIC, and probeDaemon for managing the process.
A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.
A utility to generate malicious network traffic for security evaluation.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.
An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.