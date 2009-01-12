httpry 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

httpry is a specialized packet sniffer designed for displaying and logging HTTP traffic. It is not intended to perform analysis itself, but to capture, parse, and log the traffic for later analysis. It can be run in real-time displaying the traffic as it is parsed, or as a daemon process that logs to an output file. It is written to be as lightweight and flexible as possible, so that it can be easily adaptable to different applications. What can you do with it? - See what users on your network are requesting online - Check for proper server configuration (or improper, as the case may be) - Research patterns in HTTP usage - Watch for dangerous downloaded files - Verify the enforcement of HTTP policy on your network - Extract HTTP statistics out of saved capture files - It's just plain fun to watch in realtime Here's an example of the log file output using the default output format string: # httpry version 0.1.8 # Fields: timestamp,source-ip,dest-ip,direction,method,host,request-uri,http-version,status-code,reason-phrase 2009-01-12 15:02:31 192.168.0.16 209.85.171.103 > GET www.google.com / HTTP/1.1 - - 2009-01-12 15:02:31 192.168.0.16 209.85.171.103 > GET www.google.com / HTTP/1.1 - - 2009-01-12 15:02:32 192.168.0.16 209.85.171.103 > GET www.google.com / HTTP/1.1 - - 2009-01-12 15:02:33 192.168.0.16 209.85.171.103 > GET www.google.com / HTTP/1.1 - - 2009-01-12 15:02:33 209.85.171.103 192.168.0.16