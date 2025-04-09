Netskope One Private Access Logo

Updated 11 August 2025
Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access to private applications and resources. The platform replaces traditional VPNs by implementing continuous, adaptive access control with context-aware policy enforcement. The solution offers bi-directional access capabilities for both legacy and modern applications through a unified client. It supports hybrid work environments by enabling secure connectivity for both remote and on-premises users. The platform includes real-time policy enforcement based on user context, device posture, and application requirements. Key features include secure remote access to operational technology (OT) and IoT systems, compliance support for regulatory requirements, and disaster recovery capabilities. The solution maintains data sovereignty while reducing network latency through optimized connectivity paths. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides visibility into user access patterns and application usage. It supports third-party access scenarios and BYOD environments while maintaining consistent security policies across all access points. Netskope One Private Access operates as part of the broader Netskope SASE platform, combining network security and connectivity functions in a cloud-delivered service model.

