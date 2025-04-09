Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access to private applications and resources. The platform replaces traditional VPNs by implementing continuous, adaptive access control with context-aware policy enforcement. The solution offers bi-directional access capabilities for both legacy and modern applications through a unified client. It supports hybrid work environments by enabling secure connectivity for both remote and on-premises users. The platform includes real-time policy enforcement based on user context, device posture, and application requirements. Key features include secure remote access to operational technology (OT) and IoT systems, compliance support for regulatory requirements, and disaster recovery capabilities. The solution maintains data sovereignty while reducing network latency through optimized connectivity paths. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides visibility into user access patterns and application usage. It supports third-party access scenarios and BYOD environments while maintaining consistent security policies across all access points. Netskope One Private Access operates as part of the broader Netskope SASE platform, combining network security and connectivity functions in a cloud-delivered service model.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
A cloud-delivered security service edge solution that integrates ZTNA, CASB, SWG, DLP, and other security capabilities within a unified platform built on Zero Trust principles.
SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge solution that provides Zero Trust Network Access and secure web gateway capabilities for remote and hybrid workforces.
A zero trust remote browser isolation solution that executes web content in isolated environments and delivers secure rendered screens to users.
Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.
NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides identity-based access controls and network segmentation to secure applications and resources regardless of user location.
Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.
Venn creates secure enclaves on unmanaged BYOD devices using Blue Border™ technology to visually separate and encrypt work applications and data from personal use.
Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.
Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.