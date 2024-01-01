A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications
This is a collection of PCAPs (or additional notes where PCAPs are still needed) for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols. Credit for these PCAPs goes out to digitalbond, 4sics, netresec, scadahacker, wireshark sample captures, shodan.io, kargs.net, Oak Ridge Datasets, and many others. Users can contribute by submitting pull requests with more PCAPs or info, or by creating an issue for corrections or new uploads.
A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications
A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.
An open-source network security monitoring tool.
A TCP-based traceroute implementation that bypasses firewall filters to trace the path to a destination.
A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations
A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.