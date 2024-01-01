ICS-pcap 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a collection of PCAPs (or additional notes where PCAPs are still needed) for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols. Credit for these PCAPs goes out to digitalbond, 4sics, netresec, scadahacker, wireshark sample captures, shodan.io, kargs.net, Oak Ridge Datasets, and many others. Users can contribute by submitting pull requests with more PCAPs or info, or by creating an issue for corrections or new uploads.