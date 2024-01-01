GRFICSv2 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Version 2 of the Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation (GRFICS) is organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs (a 3D simulation, a soft PLC, an HMI, a pfsense firewall, and a workstation) communicating with each other on host-only virtual networks. For more details, refer to the workshop paper at https://www.usenix.org/conference/ase18/presentation/formby. A video series on VM setup and example attacks is available on the Fortiphyd YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2RSrzaDx0R670yPlYPqM51guk3bQjFG5. A commercial version with more scenarios and features is offered by Fortiphyd Logic at https://www.fortiphyd.com/training.