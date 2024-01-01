CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
Version 2 of the Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation (GRFICS) is organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs (a 3D simulation, a soft PLC, an HMI, a pfsense firewall, and a workstation) communicating with each other on host-only virtual networks. For more details, refer to the workshop paper at https://www.usenix.org/conference/ase18/presentation/formby. A video series on VM setup and example attacks is available on the Fortiphyd YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2RSrzaDx0R670yPlYPqM51guk3bQjFG5. A commercial version with more scenarios and features is offered by Fortiphyd Logic at https://www.fortiphyd.com/training.
CHIPSEC is a framework for analyzing the security of PC platforms and components, with tools for low-level interfaces and forensic capabilities.
Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.
Comprehensive manual for mobile app security testing and reverse engineering with technical processes for verifying controls.
A security checklist app for your Mac that helps you with basic security hygiene and prevents 80% of problems.
Phish Report is inaccessible without JavaScript and cookies enabled.
StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.