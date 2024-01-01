Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Logo

Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS)

A Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) is a cybersecurity tool that monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts the system administrator or security team when potential threats are detected. NIDS can analyze packets in real-time, looking for patterns that match known attack signatures or abnormal behavior that may indicate a security breach.

Network Security
Free
network-securityintrusion-detectionreal-time-monitoringpacket-analysis

ALTERNATIVES

libnids

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux