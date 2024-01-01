Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) is a cybersecurity tool that monitors network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts the system administrator or security team when potential threats are detected. NIDS can analyze packets in real-time, looking for patterns that match known attack signatures or abnormal behavior that may indicate a security breach.