Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool with a focus on performance, simplicity, and security. It allows seamless connection of computers worldwide, running on various platforms including Linux, OSX, Windows, iOS, and Android. Nebula incorporates encryption, security groups, certificates, and tunneling, bringing these concepts together to create a comprehensive solution.