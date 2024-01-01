A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool with a focus on performance, simplicity, and security. It allows seamless connection of computers worldwide, running on various platforms including Linux, OSX, Windows, iOS, and Android. Nebula incorporates encryption, security groups, certificates, and tunneling, bringing these concepts together to create a comprehensive solution.
Mass IP port scanner for Internet-scale scanning with high speed and flexibility.
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
A utility for splitting packet traces along TCP connection boundaries.
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.