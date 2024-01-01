replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.
WireGuard is a modern VPN that utilizes state-of-the-art cryptography, aiming to be simpler, faster, and more performant than IPsec and OpenVPN. It is designed for easy configuration and management, similar to SSH, and supports roaming between IP addresses.
A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.
A fast domain resolver and subdomain bruteforcing tool
Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.