WireGuard is a modern VPN that utilizes state-of-the-art cryptography, aiming to be simpler, faster, and more performant than IPsec and OpenVPN. It is designed for easy configuration and management, similar to SSH, and supports roaming between IP addresses.

replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.

