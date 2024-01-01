Respounder Logo

A tool that detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending LLMNR name resolution requests for made-up hostnames that do not exist, forcing the Responder to reveal itself if present. Available for 32/64 bit Linux, OS X, and Windows systems, with the option to build from source in Golang with no dependencies.

Network Security
Free

ALTERNATIVES

Fail2ban

Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.

Network Security
Free