Respounder

A tool that detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending LLMNR name resolution requests for made-up hostnames that do not exist, forcing the Responder to reveal itself if present. Available for 32/64 bit Linux, OS X, and Windows systems, with the option to build from source in Golang with no dependencies.