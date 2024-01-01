Respounder

Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.
A tool that detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending LLMNR name resolution requests for made-up hostnames that do not exist, forcing the Responder to reveal itself if present. Available for 32/64 bit Linux, OS X, and Windows systems, with the option to build from source in Golang with no dependencies.
Identify unintended network access to AWS resources and ensure network security by analyzing network reachability conditions.
Netis Cloud Probe is an open source project for capturing and analyzing network packets across different machines.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.
Exploiting simple stack overflow vulnerabilities using return oriented programming (ROP) to defeat data execution prevention - DEP.
A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool