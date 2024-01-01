SSL/TLS Vulnerability Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Vulnerable SSL/TLS Versions: - SSLv2: Exposure and tampering in real-time, susceptible to MITM and Bleichenbacher '98 attack. - SSLv3: Decryption of data through BEAST and POODLE attacks. - TLSv1.0: Decryption of data through BEASTly attack. - DROWN: Decryption of data through key reuse across TLS versions. Vulnerable Cipher Suites: - NULL: Exposure and tampering in real-time.