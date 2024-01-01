SSL/TLS Vulnerability Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.
Vulnerable SSL/TLS Versions: - SSLv2: Exposure and tampering in real-time, susceptible to MITM and Bleichenbacher '98 attack. - SSLv3: Decryption of data through BEAST and POODLE attacks. - TLSv1.0: Decryption of data through BEASTly attack. - DROWN: Decryption of data through key reuse across TLS versions. Vulnerable Cipher Suites: - NULL: Exposure and tampering in real-time.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
A comprehensive guide to Nessus, a vulnerability scanner, covering data directories, binary directories, logs directories, plugin directories, advanced settings, API, and good practices.